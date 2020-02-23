Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.02938879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00144126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.