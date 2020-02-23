Ignis Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Indodax, STEX and Coinbit. Ignis has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $2.76 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.03 or 0.02933022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00229819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Bittrex, Indodax, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.