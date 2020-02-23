ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Tops $2.52 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $2.32 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,392,891 coins and its circulating supply is 17,392,893 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

