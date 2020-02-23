Incent Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,691.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, Incent has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $42,691.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.02950894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00231202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00141829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

