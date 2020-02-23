Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $60.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.43. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

