InflationCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,894.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. InflationCoin has a market cap of $43,894.00 and $15.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

