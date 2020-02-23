Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 142.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

