Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,494.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, Gate.io and ZB.COM. Ink has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, TOPBTC, CoinBene, EXX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Exrates, Coinnest, LBank, ZB.COM, Exmo, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

