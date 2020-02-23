INMAX Price Reaches $0.0494 on Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market capitalization of $77,447.00 and $5,697.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

