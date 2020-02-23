INT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx Korea. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $788,163.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00492690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.98 or 0.06601976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001447 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.