Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.82.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at C$5,952,209.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total value of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded down C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$107.00 and a 1 year high of C$155.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.52.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

