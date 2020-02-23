Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Integer worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Integer by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 226,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

