Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Integra Lifesciences worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 790,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

