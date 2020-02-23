Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,496 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.