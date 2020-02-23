Internet Node Token (INT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.61 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Internet Node Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Allcoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, Internet Node Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00480637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.48 or 0.06540869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00065601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027565 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Internet Node Token Profile

INT is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

