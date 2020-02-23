Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,247 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $127,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.