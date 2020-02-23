Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 368.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

