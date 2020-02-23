Interzone Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

