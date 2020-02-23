Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 68,221 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,366 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68,221 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

