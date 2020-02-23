Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to announce sales of $253.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.82 million and the lowest is $250.60 million. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund reported sales of $285.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $902.53 million, with estimates ranging from $885.55 million to $919.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DHC opened at $7.85 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.