Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 9,707.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 137,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

