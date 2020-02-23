Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sun Life Financial INC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 13.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $51,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $98,936,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

QQQ traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $230.27. 62,515,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,087,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average is $202.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

