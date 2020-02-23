InvestFeed Reaches Market Cap of $75,850.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 40% higher against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market cap of $75,850.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

