Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $264.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000503 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

