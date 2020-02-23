IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $182,503.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.02949272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00230397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.