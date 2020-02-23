Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,415 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

