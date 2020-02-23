IOST Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and DigiFinex. During the last week, IOST has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $76.59 million and $37.04 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00492895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $648.67 or 0.06565693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027672 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010245 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, CoinZest, Kyber Network, BitMax, BitMart, OTCBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, WazirX, BigONE, Binance, Koinex, OKEx, Bitkub, Kucoin, Bitrue, Coineal, Livecoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Zebpay, DragonEX, IDAX, IDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Ethfinex, ABCC, Cobinhood and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.