IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $11.07 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $5.12 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

