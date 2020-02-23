Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 967,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

