Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.45. 2,665,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

