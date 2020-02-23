iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. 4,847,597 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

