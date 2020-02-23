iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,642,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 106,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. 633,334 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.