iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. 24,361,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,897,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

