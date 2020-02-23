iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period.

EZU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,794 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

