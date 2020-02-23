iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Decreased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.2% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. 14,166,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

