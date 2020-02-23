iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. 2,148,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,649. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.53 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

