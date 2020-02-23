iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $256.93 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $175.07 and a 1-year high of $269.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

