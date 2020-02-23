iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.64 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

