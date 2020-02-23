iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,866 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $536,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.56 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

