iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

