iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 414,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,297,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

