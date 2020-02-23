iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,782,000.

ITA stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,476 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.61. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

