istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in istar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in istar during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. istar’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

