Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue $0.09 Variable Dividend

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

