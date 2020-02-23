Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

