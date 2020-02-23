Ivy (IVY) Hits Market Capitalization of $745,256.00

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ivy has a total market cap of $745,256.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ivy has traded down 86.6% against the dollar. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

