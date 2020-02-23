Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

JKHY opened at $171.01 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,861 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

