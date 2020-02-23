Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $71,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

