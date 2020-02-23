JET8 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $868.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $248,287.00 and approximately $868.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.94 or 0.02938040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.