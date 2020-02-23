Jibrel Network Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and $32,284.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00492822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $648.44 or 0.06560182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

